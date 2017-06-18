Tea Party to celebrate Armed Forces Day in Whitby

A celebration to show appreciation of the work of the Armed Forces will be held at Trinity Centre, Flowergate, on June 23 with a Veterans’ Tea Party.

The centre invites all veterans in the town, particularly aged veterans who might otherwise be unable to participate in Armed Forces Day events.

Centre Manager Celia Imogen said: “The Tea Party is part of Armed Forces Day, the annual national campaign that gives everyone the opportunity to show their support for the men and women of the Armed Forces past and present. We look forward to welcoming all veterans to the centre.”

The event begins at 11am with a commemoration service for veterans at URC Flowergate and a buffet lunch from noon with singing, dancing, stalls, raffle and delicious cakes.

There will also be reminiscence recordings so veterans can document their experiences.

All veterans, particularly older veterans and their families/carers are welcome. Places should be booked in advance. Email: info@trinitycentrewhitby.org or call 01947 601548.