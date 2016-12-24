Superheroes’ festive cheer

Whitby’s very own Captain Jack Sparrow look-a-like and his crew of superheroes and princesses visited James Cook University Hospital children’s ward to bring Christmas cheer to youngsters, parents and staff. Captain Jack (Adam Owen) organised the event with his friends off a Facebook group called the Geek Asylum. He said: “After the success of our visit last year and seeing the joy that something so small that we do, brings so much happiness and smiles to everyone’s faces and generally just brightens up everyone’s day, especially at this time of year, it’s a great way to give something back to the community.”

Superheroes included Batman, Iron Man and Chewbacca from the Star Wars movies.