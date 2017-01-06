Stunning launch of new Whitby-built boat

Whitby harbour came to a standstill today (Friday) to witness the launch of the latest Parkol boat-build named Daystar.

The 24 metre long prawn trawler was lowered into the water by a crane from Teesside, before the name was officially announced by the traditional smashing of a bottle of champagne off the vessel.

The new owner of Daystar, Stephen West, said he is delighted with the boat: “I’m very happy,” he said. “She will now undergo three weeks of sea trials and should be ready for fishing by the end of the month.”

After trials she will head up to work in Fraserburgh, Scotland.

See next week's Gazette for all the pictures and reaction.