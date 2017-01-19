Study says Whitby has the fourth best seaside B&Bs

Study puts Whitby ahead of Scarborough.

A study into the best hotels and B&Bs from seaside resorts around the country has found that Whitby has the fourth best offering.



Whitby ranked ahead of other resorts on the east coast of Yorkshire, with Bridlington ranked in fifth and Scarborough 14th.



The study was conducted by LoveMyVouchers.co.uk and ranked hotels according to guest ratings.



The ratings were taken from three trusted online review sources, and combined to produce an average.



When providing a review, hotel guests were asked about the service, value for money, location and cleanliness of the accommodation.



A score out of 10 was calculated for each of the seaside resorts, based on their average ratings.



Whitby came in at 9.20, ahead of the national average of 8.89.



The study looked at the average ratings for the hotels and B&Bs in 28 popular seaside towns, all of which had more than 50 rated hotels and B&Bs on Tripadvisor.



With the highest average hotel and B&B ratings, the seaside town of Looe in Cornwall achieved the top score of 9.35 out of 10 placing it ahead of any other seaside town included in the study.

North Yorkshire as a whole came fifth in the county rankings.