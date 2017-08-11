Students take part in library room makeover

A bid by Whitby library to get more youngsters involved has seen a blank room transformed into a stunning Angie Lewin themed masterpiece.

Around 15 art students from Caedmon College were given a blank canvas to give the space a lift, with the finished product providing a colourful theme to the community area.

Some of the students were joined by library staff, tutors and parents on Tuesday evening to view and open the newly transformed space.

Pupils Lily Sheridan, Lydia Shone Hatchwell and Lexi Scott, all 14, told the Gazette: “It allows us to feel more incorporated in local activities and feel a sense of ownership of the library. There were about 15 students involved in doing it and there were different groups working on different things. It was really fun!”

Heather French, outreach librarian added: “Libraries are community places and we are always looking for ways to share the library space and attract young people through the doors.

“Our idea was to invite art students from Caedmon College to use the library as a exhibition studio for their work. We suggested a regeneration of a plain room and the ideas of how to achieve this were theirs. We hoped to create a vibrant splash of colour, place art and culture in the centre of the town and give the students a sense of ownership. Partnership working was pivotal to the project and the tutors were a great support to the students and ourselves.”

Anyone who would like to join the library is invited to visit to find out more about the facilities on offer.