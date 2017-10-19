Students say ‘hola’ to friends from St Hilda’s in Argentina

Caedmon College Whitby’s year eight students had the pleasure of welcoming students and staff from a school

far across the pond.

There were 37 students, aged 13, from St Hilda’s College in Buenos Aires, Argentina, who arrived to experience life as a CCW student as part of their three-week UK tour.

The college students prepared for their visitors well in advance by making key vocabulary cue cards and also attended a Spanish Masterclass with College Language Teacher, Mr Stennett.

The year eight students met their St Hilda’s buddy student and enjoyed having them by their side during morning lessons, break times and for lunch.

It was great to see the students communicating so comfortably together and enjoying each others’ company – they realised they were into many of the same things.

Music teacher, Maximiliano Mammarella, led a great music workshop in which both the college and the Argentinian students sang a number of Argentinian rock songs and ballads – and also the current pop hit, Despacito, which made college students appear fluent in Spanish.

The students had a great day and enjoyed making new global friendships – some now have new pen friends as contact details were exchanged.

HOCKEY VICTORY

The U14 girls hockey team had their first fixture of the year competing in the first round of the district cup against Malton.

With a nervous start, the girls went behind within 30 seconds, it was looking like it was going to be a tough game. Caedmon soon regained their composure and showed grit to get back in the game with excellent play and scored two quick goals to take the lead.

With skilled performances from Katie Beeforth and Daisy Stokoe, the girls began dominating the game. Caedmon went on to victory and the next round of the cup.

LIFE CENTRE TRIP

Year 13 BTEC Applied Science and A-level Biology students visited the Life Centre in the heart of Newcastle.

This annual trip organised by the biology department allows the students to work in a cutting edge life sciences laboratory and the BTEC students undertake work which goes towards their final grade. On the trip the students are hands-on undertaking practical activities like Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) and Gel Electrophoresis and came away inspired. A further visit is planned to allow all biology students the opportunity to benefit from the experience.