Stubbs stumps up cash boost to Town

Whitby Town received a cash boost last week, thanks to the generosity of a visiting overseas supporter.

Michael Stubbs, who is spending the next year in Whitby following the Seasiders and Middlesbrough, presented club official Eddie McNamee with a cheque for £500 at the recent home game with Ashton United.

Stubbs recently returned to the area with his partner Penny Murrell, following a 52-year exile in Australia and has been delighted with the hospitality the club has given him.

“We’ve been here three months and the club has been so friendly and warm.” Stubbs told The Whitby Gazette.

“They’ve made us feel very welcome.

“You can tell the nature of the club in the bar after a game.

“Everyone from the players to supporters makes it a family-friendly place, there’s a real comradeship.

“After talking to club members, we knew Whitby Town wasn’t struggling for support but the more they could get, financially or crowd-wise, the better.

“We thought that we would donate some money that we could spare and we’ll probably do the same at the end of the season.”

So far during his time back on Yorkshire soil, Michael and Penny have witnessed Whitby’s rise to second place in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League, as well as fulfilling a childhood dream of leading the Blues out as a matchday mascot.

After following years of struggle from afar though, Stubbs is delighted to see his return coincide with a good start to the 2016/17 campaign.

“I’ve been keeping a check on results and over the last four or five seasons we’ve been fighting off relegation with eight to 10 games to go.

“The start we have made this year has been fantastic.

“We’re sitting second in the league and you can’t do much better than that.

“It’s known that Whitby are punching above its weight, but the work the club and the committee do to sustain a club at this level is fantastic and it’s showing.”