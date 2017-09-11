Street parade to mark latest Krampus run

The third Whitby Krampus Run event, organised by the ‘alternative’ art experience Decadent Drawing, is to take place in the old town side of Whitby on December 2.

Whitby Krampus Run 2017 is now to be a public event involving a street parade with its own particular interpretation and takes on the age-old European ritual, weaving in local folklore and wintry figures alongside our Krampus, Perchten and St Nicholas.

Celebrating an alternative Yule bringing the wonder and excitement of the festive season back in the ideal setting of Whitby’s quaint and cobbled streets turning the east side into Krampus Town.

The parade will take place from Tate Hill Sands along Church Street, Bridge Street and Sandgate to the Market Place, with a street collection for chosen charity, Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary.

In parts of Europe on the eve of the Feast of St Nicholas, December 5, the Saint visits homes to give gifts to good children.

He is accompanied by his dark counterpart, the Krampus, who teases and punishes naughty children.

Krampus festivals or runs are popular throughout Europe and now in the United States but have not been held in the UK until 2015 with the first Whitby Krampus Run which was very well received – even by naughty children.

Last year’s event achieved considerable positive media attention and now it is time to go forward.

Evening entertainment takes place at the Friendship Rowing club on Saturday December 2. There will be opportunities for photoshoots of costumed participants for photographers of all levels of experience.

Sponsored Krampus and St Nicholas visits will be available to businesses and home offering opportunities for promotion.

Family-friendly workshops are being planned in the lead-up to the event featuring art activities such as mask and costume making, music and comparative folklore and festive traditions.

All funds raised will go to support Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, its new hospital and all the work it does.

Organisers Laurence Mitchell and Elaine Edmunds said: “We are delighted to have the support and advice from Grödiger Krampus Passe, one of the biggest in Austria and also Krampus Los Angeles whose leading Krampus Al Ridenour is the author of informative and defining book The Krampus and the Old, Dark Christmas: Roots and Rebirth of the Folkloric Devil (Feral House publishing).

“We are hoping that this year’s event will attract more visitors to the town in the lead-up to Christmas, hopefully providing an additional boost to local tourism businesses.”

Janet Deacon, Area Director of Welcome to Yorkshire and Tourism Manager for Scarborough Council, added: ”We are always looking to support events that have the potential to develop the visitor economy outside of the main summer season and we believe the Whitby Krampus Run will do just that.

“This is just one of a number of events likely to appeal to visitors over the festive season and we are pleased to be working closely with the organisers.

“We are really looking forward to Krampus Run this year and working alongside the organisers to develop plans to grow the event.”