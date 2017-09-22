Star supper to support lifesaving work

Star chef Andrew Pern’s harbourside restaurant is set to host a fish supper next month in support of Whitby RNLI’s lifesaving heroes.

The event at The Star Inn the Harbour will help to raise vital funds for the charity, which relies heavily on donations to operate the crucial service.

Star chef Andrew Perns harbourside restaurant is set to host a fish supper next month in support of Whitby RNLIs lifesaving heroes. Picture by Ceri Oakes.

It takes place on October 18 and can be booked in advance.

Crew members from Whitby RNLI recently featured on a BBC series called Saving Lives at Sea which spotlighted the work the RNLI do. Pictured is Whitby RNLI crew member Simon Rhodes with Star in the Harbour chef Andrew Pern.

Picture by Ceri Oakes.