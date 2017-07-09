Staithes pile the pressure on leaders Staxton

Staithes piled the pressure on Beckett League Premier Division leaders Staxton after their eight-wicket success against their rivals.

Despite 31 from Jonny Aldcroft and 21 from David Morris, Staxton were dismissed for just 117, due mainly to Chris Morrison's 4-28 and two wickets each for Tom Steyert and Simon Bowes.

Simon Bowes (66no) and Richard Ward (27no) helped Staithes to cruise past the winning post.

At the other end of the table, Cloughton boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation by collecting a win by six wickets against neighbours Scalby.

Scalby were dismissed for just 133, with knocks in the 30s from Chris Rankin and Chris Malthouse pushing them on.

Callum Ferrie’s 4-38 and John King’s figures of 3-46 helped to slow them down.

In reply, Ben Luntley provided the highlight with 54 not out, while King finished his solid all-round day with 25 to make sue of the win.

Paul Hesp’s four-wicket haul kept Cloughton on their toes.

Cayton picked up a tight two-wicket win in their game against Ebberston.

Matty Turnbull’s 62 and Doug Bentley’s 37 helped Ebberston to 157, with Rhys Crowe taking 3-38, James Ward and harry Holden bagged two wickets each.

Crowe then capped a fine all-round performance with 52, with David Walker (45) and Josh McNeil (26) also contributing to the victory.

Ben Lealman claimed 4-43, but Cayton edged to the win.

Forge Valley were 113 runs better than opponents Nawton Grange in their meeting.

Nazar Khan and Tom Brough both ploughed their way to the 80s as Valley scored 232-9.

Tom Garbutt took 4-54, while Adam Durrant bagged 3-26.

A knock of 46 from Phil Marwood and an unbeaten 35 from Jonny Pickard put some runs on the board for Grange, but Charles Tindall’s 4-25 and 3-32 from Ehtesham made sure they dropped well short.

Filey scraped their way to a tight 14-run success in their game against Seamer.

David Brannan’s 61, Aaron Howard’s 26 and 24 from Josh Dawson took Filey to 181-8, with Adam Morris (3-45) taking the wickets.

Anthony Jenkinson and Gregg Chadwick both managed scores in the 50s, but Tom Fitzgeralds’s 4-29 and 4-49 from Dawson held Seamer off.

Heslerton secured a win by 24 runs against struggling Settrington.

Paul Bowes (60) and Scott Brennan (29) helped Heslerton to 135-9, with Andy Monkman finishing with amazing figures of 6-13.

Dan Jeminson then had his say in the reply, taking 4-23 as Settrington were finished off for just 111.

Sam Appleton had a fine day with the ball for Sherburn in their Division One victory by just one wickets against Wykeham.

Adam Eustace was the top scorer for Wykeham with 30 not out as Appleton’s 6-19, including a hat-trick, took them out for 110.

Sherburn then crept over the winning line, thanks mainly to Dan Simpson’s 23, with three wickets each for Gareth Barnard and Matty Vincent pushing them very close.

Brompton managed a four-wicket victory against Staxton 2nds to keep their hopes of promotion alive.

Tom Pateman had an exceptional day, kicking off with 4-22, which linked with three wickets each for Michael Thompson and Mark Bruce as Staxton were sent packing for 125.

Craig Hill scored 43 to boost the Staxton tally.

Pateman then hit an unbeaten 85 as Brompton sealed the win, despite respective hauls of 2-35 and 2-34 from Nick Ringrose and Andrew Holtby.

Great Habton toppled Wold Newton by just one wicket.

Matthew Southwell (40) and Tim Lazenby (26) carried Newton to 130, Jim Boyes’s 4-30 and Tristan Midgley’s 3-26 doing the damage.

Southwell then bagged 3-28 and Will Gray picked up 3-41, but Habton had just enough to seal the win.