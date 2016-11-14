Spooky twist for drama

Colebrooke Media hosted its Camp Colebrooke children’s acting, dancing and singing workshop – but with a spooky Halloween twist.

Based on the backstory of the well-known and much feared villain Maleficent, the 30 students at the camp took on the challenge to bring her story to life.

Alyyah Parkin stars as the unmistakable Maleficent.

The week was directed by Co-Principal Chanelle Colebrooke with the help of her dedicated team.

The focus was to bring the old fairy tale into a modern light.

Ellie Clarke, choreographer for the camps, said: “It’s great for me to finally have the go-ahead from Chanelle to create something new and out of the box.

“I’ve just been competing in the East of England championships with the LP Dance Centre last month, so I’ve brought back tones of new moves that most of our kids have never seen before

“In the two years I’ve been here, I’ve seen so many excel in their dancing, some kids who came to us two years ago had never even tried dance, and now they’re naturals.”

The 10 page script with 30 parts was written by Chris Colebrooke and directed by Polly Diaz-Thomson.

“The scripts are always so different at Camp Colebrooke, we always strive to give whatever well known tale we are performing a twist – and Maleficent was no exception” she said.

The week was completed with the help of Anna-Luisa Ayckbourn, the musical co-ordinator for the camps.

Romi Page takes the part of Princess Aurora.

“I have the best job without a doubt,” she said.

“Kids come to me on the Monday morning who have never sung a musical note in their lives, and by Wednesday afternoon they’re absolutely loving it – I wish there had been something like this for me when I was a kid.

“We say it every time but the children really cannot be applauded more, they’re fantastic.

“I’ve never met a more talent bunch of children who can pull off what we have in five days – they’re truly a credit to themselves,” added Chanelle.

Thomas Newton as the dashing Prince Phillip.

The next Camp Colebrooke takes place in the December holidays.

For more details log onto www.ColebrookeMedia.com or contact them via Facebook.

Rosie Young as one-third of the three good faries, Fauna.