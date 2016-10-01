Soprano Helen joins Dalesmen for gala evening

The Dalesmen Singers Male Voice Choir is holding its annual gala night on Saturday October 15 at Danby Methodist Chapel.

Special guest artist for the night is the talented soprano Helen Cawrey accompanied by Frank James.

Proceeds raised will be in aid of WHISH (Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help Group.)

Brought up in the village of Egton, singing has always been part of Helen’s life, joining the church choir at the age of three.

At 18, she joined the Leicester Philharmonic Choir, performing as soloist for them on many occasions, but her most exciting opportunity was recording Karl Jenkin’s The Peacemakers at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Helen has sung with numerous choirs over the past few years and this promises to be a lively night of music and song when joining forces with the well travelled Dalesmen Singers.

Tickets are £8 and include supper at Danby Village Hall afterwards and can be bought from Colin Grout, 01287 660700, or any other choir member.

The gala night starts at 7.30pm.