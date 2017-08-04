Solicitor leaves Whitby firm after 40 years

Tears were shed at the Pinkney Grunwells office in Whitby when solicitor John Newton retired after a 40-year career.

John has advised many a Whitby resident on their house sale or purchase during his time at Pinkney Grunwells and previously, at North Yorkshire Law.

John Newton, who has recently retired after a 40-year law career.

John, a devoted Middlesbrough FC fan, is looking forward to spending his well-earned retirement with his family and watching his beloved ‘Boro.

Picking up the baton from John is Rachel Blandford-Newson. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives, Rachel has previously worked in Northumberland and across Yorkshire as a Legal Executive, specialising in rural and agricultural issues and residential property.

Celebrations have also been taking place as Hannah Morgan has become an affiliate member of the Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners (STEP) having passed with flying colours the first stage of her full qualification.

As a member of STEP, Hannah is well qualified to help families plan for their futures, from drafting a will to advising on issues concerning long term care planning, inheritance tax, family business succession and philanthropic giving.

Hannah is currently offering free 15 minute will reviews for those whose family or financial circumstances have changed.

Whitby Team Leader Amy Arnold said: “It is testimony to the levels of service John has provided during his long-serving career that he will be sorely missed by our clients as well as our colleagues, who will miss his constant smile around the office.

“However, we are pleased to welcome Rachel who is already proving to be popular with clients and we are all very proud of Hannah.”

Celebrations will be continuing at the Egton Show on August 23 where Pinkney Grunwells will be remembering Egton Show in bygone days with a photographic display and serving homemade cakes and refreshments in their marquee.