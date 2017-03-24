Society show ‘a must for any lovers of art’

The annual exhibition and sale of original works of art by Whitby Art Society is to open a week tomorrow (Mar 31).

The exhibition will be held at the Pannett Park Art Gallery, Whitby. The exhibition will feature a wide range of original artwork of a high standard, all at affordable prices.

Some of the artwork is by nationally and internationally recognised artists.

Among the artistic genre on show are works of art in oils, acrylic, watercolour, pastel, mixed media and even surrealism.

Keith Blessed of Whitby Art Society said: “This exhibition is a must for any lover of art, and those people that are looking for something special to hang in their home.”

Whitby Art Society is a thriving society and its members meet on the second Wednesday in the month at Sneaton Castle, Whitby, where they have a talk and demonstration by professional artists, and are wide and varied.

Anyone can become a member, irrespective of their artistic endeavour, and will be made to feel welcome.

To get a taste of the society, guests may attend meetings for a nominal fee of £3.

Mr Blessed added: “Full membership is £25 for the year, which is good value for money, given we have 10 demonstrations, a personal critique evening and an annual exhibition, where all members get at least one painting hung in the gallery.

“We hope to see you at our exhibition and meetings.”

The exhibition is on until Sunday May 7.

Pannett Art Gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday 9.30am to 4.30pm.

There is a preview evening, open to all, next Friday, from 7pm to 9pm.