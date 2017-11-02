Search

Slideshow: Whitby Goth Weekend - your pictures

Whitby was packed to the rafters again at the weekend for the second of the year's two Goth Weekends.

Here, we showcase some of your photos from the weekend.

Goths in Whitby, by Mick Hickman.

Email your pictures of the Whitby area to us at: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk