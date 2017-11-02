Slideshow: Whitby Goth Weekend - your pictures

Whitby was packed to the rafters again at the weekend for the second of the year's two Goth Weekends.
Here, we showcase some of your photos from the weekend.
Email your pictures of the Whitby area to us at: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk
Whitby was packed to the rafters again at the weekend for the second of the year's two Goth Weekends.
Here, we showcase some of your photos from the weekend.
Email your pictures of the Whitby area to us at: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Whitby Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.