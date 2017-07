Whitby can be seen from a whole new angle in these fantastic photos sent to us by Chris Glasscock.

The shots were taken last August as Chris flew from Norfolk to Whitby in a friend’s P51 Mustang aeroplane.

Whitby from the air, by Chris Glasscock.

“It was a fantastic day - thought you might like some of the pictures,” he said.

Email your images of the Whitby area to: editorial@whitbygazette.co.uk