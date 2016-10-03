Sleights sessions will provide healthy boost

Sleights residents will soon be able to enjoy the ‘feel good factor’ thanks to a new event at the village hall.

The Feel Good Factory is set to make people of all ages feel good despite times when health concerns may suggest the opposite – providing a health and wellbeing boost in the process.

The Factory will pop up twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month between 9.30am and noon at Sleights Village Hall.

The sessions will deliver a mixture of fun exercise, a presentation on a health or wellbeing topic, some healthy elevenses and a guest contributor on a topic that may or may not be health related.

There will also be a library of health leaflets and media on relevant topics to take away.

A spokesman for the Factory said: “Feel Good Factory comes from the same stable as the successful Fit-04-You in Briggswath and SAMS Men’s Shed in Littlebeck.

“The Factory will be somewhere to appreciate good company that includes all generations and is simply a fun experience.

“It comes with the encouragement of Sleights and Sandsend Medical Practice but is open to anyone to attend as and when they wish.

“North Yorkshire County Council’s Stronger Communities programme is supporting the Factory financially in its infancy but there will be a charge of £3 per session to ensure future sustainability.

“However, the first taster visit will be free.

“The Feel Good Factory will be on display at the Warm and Well event promoted by Churchfield Surgery at the village hall on Wednesday 5 October (10am to 2pm) and the TFGF launch day is Tuesday 25 October.

“There are postcards and posters at various locations in the village or just call Graham Storer on 01947 810776.

“Also, check out the website in development at www.tfgf.org.uk for more details.

“If you are interested to help, we would certainly like to hear from you.”