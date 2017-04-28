Sirius Minerals completes move to main stock market

The company behind the construction of a potash mine near Whitby has completed its move to London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.

The move has been described as an "important milestone" for the company as they progress on the Woodsmith Mine project.

The official naming ceremony of the site in March.

Chris Fraser, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said: "This is another important milestone for the company as we fulfill our commitment to move to the main market. The delivery of our Woodsmith Mine and associated infrastructure continues to proceed in a timely fashion and we look forward to providing further updates in due course."

