Shoot event to say thanks to air ambulance

The long-time friend of a man who was airlifted after being shot in the eye has raised £1,150 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service.

Brian Cook, 64, arranged a charity clay pigeon shoot on the top of Carlton Bank in the North York Moors, on behalf of his friend Jim Harding.

In October 2014, Mr Harding, from Whitby, was working on a shoot on the Danby Estate, which has been his job for more than 30 years. Firing started before father-of-one Mr Harding, 63, was in position. He had not put on his safety glasses.

One of the pellets that was fired hit him in the left eye which severed the optic nerve.

Despite him being flown to James Cook Hospital, Mr Harding lost the sight in one eye.

But he wanted to thank GNAAS for their service, so him and his son Sam Harding, 38, asked Mr Cook to help them arrange a clay pigeon shoot to raise money for the charity.

Mr Cook, whose daughter has also been airlifted twice after horse riding accident, said: “When Jim and Sam asked if I would put one together for GNAAS I said yes.

“I really appreciate the service the air ambulance provides as you never know when you are going to need it.”

The shoot, held alongside a barbecue and a raffle, was a huge success. It is now planned to hold it annually.