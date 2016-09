New starters Dominic Winspear, Jack Hughes, Jacob Mortimer and Theodore Daynes-Hall have all settled in to their routines at St Hilda’s RC Primary School.

St Hilda’s is currently consulting on three year old provision and is expecting to be providing this facility by January 2017. The school is holding an open morning on Wednesday 5 October which is open to all.

If you are unable to make this date and wish to visit contact the school on 01947 603901 to arrange a suitable time.