Seton School pupils plant bulbs to back polio campaign

Children from Seton Community Primary School welcomed members of the Endeavour Rotary Club this week, to support the Purple4Polio Campaign.

Since 1985, Rotary International have worked to help eradicate the disease by providing polio immunisation for more than 2.5billion children worldwide.

Currently only three countries still report cases of polio: Nigeria, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This ongoing immunisation programme aims to make the world polio-free by 2020.

To raise awareness of the campaign, half a million purple crocuses will be planted across Yorkshire.

The flowers symbolise the purple-dyed little fingers of the children who have been immunised.

Seton School are proud to have planted 500 bulbs in their own school grounds and look forward to seeing the flowers growing through in the spring. Visit www.rotarygbi.org/what-we- do/purple4polio/ for more details.