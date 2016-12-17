‘Serious local talent’ in music competition

Caedmon College Whitby trio Maeve Clenaghan, Joseph Shone-Hatchwell and Lorna Quantrill made the journey to Bridlington to compete in the East Coast Young Musician of the Year competition 2017.

Their journey began weeks prior to the event, with hours of careful and dedicated practise on their instruments.

Competitors travelled from as far south as Hull; the judges included Andrew Penny MBE, the conductor and director of the Hull Philharmonic orchestra and Dr Elaine King, Subject Leader of Music at Hull University. Maeve performed on her alto saxophone and was accompanied by Mrs Smith; Joseph performed on the piano and Lorna on her oboe, accompanied by Mrs Beattie.

Organiser of the event, Paul Lowe, said to Mrs Beattie: “Wow, we have some serious talent sprung on us from Whitby this year.”

All three students were awarded places at the final stage of the competition, which was held again in Bridlington, the following week.

Overall, Lorna came runner up in the 14 and under class, performing pieces by Besozzi (Sonata in C, movement 1) and Morricone (‘Gabriel’s Oboe’).

Judges said she performed like an oboist beyond her years.

Joseph won his class, performing pieces by JS Bach and Debussy from memory.

The judges were impressed with his secure and mature grasp of both, very contrasting, styles of the pieces he played.