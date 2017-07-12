Seal pup rescued near Whitby

A young common seal is receiving expert care and recovering after it was found collapsed and bleeding at Fylingthorpe, near Whitby.

he RSPCA were contacted by a concerned man who had spotted a lone seal pup collapsed on the beach at lunchtime on Tuesday.

RSPCA inspector Claire Little went along to Fylingthorpe to help the seal.

She said: “The caller had told us the seal was collapsed with puss coming from his ears and blood from the mouth.

“Unfortunately, it seems the pup, who we believe to be around four or five-months-old, was injured and needed some veterinary treatment.

“He was out of the water but seemed lively and was a good weight.

“However, as there were injuries I took him to a nearby vet for a check-up and he was given some antibiotics.

“We then moved him to the SeaLife Centre in Scarborough where he will get the specialist care he needs until he’s strong enough to be released.”

Wallace, as he’s been nicknamed, is being treated for a deep wound inside his mouth and an ear infection.

The RSPCA is often called out by members of the public who are concerned about a seal or a pup they spot on the banks of a river or on the beach.

However, the charity has asked people to be sure not to approach the seal and make sure it is in need of help before alerting them.

Inspector Little added: “Too many seal pups are taken into captivity because people mistakenly think they have been abandoned.

“However, some pups can be separated from their mothers by storms and will need help.

“Other pups may not be feeding properly for some reason.

“If the individual looks fit and healthy, and shows no signs of distress, please don’t touch them.

“An underweight pup will look thin and sleek with a visible neck whereas healthy pups will look big and fat, with no visible neck.

“A seal on a busy public beach (with adults, children or dogs around or close to the seal) is likely to be sick or injured.

“If it is a pup and the mother doesn’t return within 24 hours, it’s on a busy public beach, or if you think the seal may be sick or injured, please call our 24-hour advice and cruelty line on 0300 1234 999.

“We would ask members of the public never approach seals as they are wild animals and can have a nasty bite.

“We also ask dog walkers to keep their pets well away from any seals and to keep them on leads on beaches with seal colonies.”

Never put a seal pup back in the sea as it may get into difficulty.