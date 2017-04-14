School pupils head to Media City after journalism project

Youngsters at Handale Primary School in Loftus have been involved in an exciting project learning all about a career in the media.

The year three youngsters’ weel began with a visit from ITV, as Claire Montgomery worked with the children for the day. They carried out interviews and created a film which they were all involved in

Handale School pupils Aaron Albinson, Lewis Suscens, Jake Craven, Evie Taylor and Owen Usher take a look at the Whitby Gazette.

The topic for the week was aiming high – the children were all asked to think about what they wanted to be when they were older.

Over the week, they created newspaper articles acting as journalists.

With the help of the Whitby Gazette’s senior community content reporter Duncan Atkins, the children wrote a fantastic article and now understand the process behind how a newspaper is created.

A trip to Media City in Manchester will take place in June to reward the children for their work and effort.

Class teacher Rio Price said: “The children have all worked exceptionally hard.

“They wanted to find out lots of information from professionals and used this to create some fantastic headlines and articles.

“I am very proud of each and every child and cannot wait to go to Media City.”

Eight-year-old pupil Owen Usher said: “It was so much fun looking through the newspapers and picking out different stories. We enjoyed making the videos and interviewing our friends.”

They youngsters looked at copies of recent issues of the Gazette, including our coverage of the January floods, the visit to the Whitby area of international movie star Daniel Day Lewis and fire-breather Adam Saint, who is due to appear on Britain’s Got Talent.

We recently told about how Adam, who can be regularly seen in the town centre performing his daring antics, revealed he was a stunt double for Game of Thrones character Jon Snow.