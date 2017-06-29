Scarecrows set to take over Hinderwell

Hinderwell and Port Mulgrave residents are being urged to bring the village alive with scarecrows in as many gardens as possible this summer.

Characters created in previous years have ranged from Elton John to the Minions, from Alice in Wonderland to a chainsaw massacre, and another cracking spectacle is expected this time.

Hinderwell scarecrow festival. Picture Kathryn Bulmer.

Carol Barker of the scarecrow committee said: “It really does promote the village spirit and impresses the thousands of visitors who really enjoy the sights.

“They spend money on the sports field and at Scarecrow Café in the Old School.”

Money raised this year will go to the Great North Air Ambulance. Judges will be going round the villages looking at the wonderful scarecrows and ask people to have them on display on Sunday July 23 by 11am.

Sashes will be awarded for single scarecrows and groups of two or more, along with an overall champion.

If you need ideas or inspiration, a scarecrow workshop is on at the Old School on Mondays from 1pm to 3pm throughout July.

If you cannot attend on Mondays, call Janet on 840038 and she will supply people with materials and help – all free.

The scarecrow HQ/Café in St Hilda’s Old School will be open each day, 10am to 4pm, to sell tea and coffee, scones and sandwiches.

People are asked to help support the popular cake stall by baking cakes and biscuits to sell.

The Old School will also be hosting an exhibition and sale of works by Hinderwell Art Group for the gala week, which runs from July 23 to 30.