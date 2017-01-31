Scarborough Spa Orchestra season dates – and tickets on sale from March 1

The dates for Scarborough Spa Orchestra’s summer season were announced today.

The orchestra will continue the 105-year tradition from Monday June 5 to Thursday September 14, with nine concerts every week.

The morning concerts will bring a musical start to the Spa’s day from Sunday to Thursday at 11am, with the evening concerts taking place on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7.45pm.

Thursday evenings will continue to be the centrepiece to the orchestra’s week with the gala night. Special guest vocalists will be at the heart of these performances, creating a magical concert that always wows the crowd.

It’s good news for parents too as the Teddy Bears’ Picnics will replace the usual Monday morning concerts from July 3 to August 28. Hosted by Kathy Seabrook, these performances introduce youngsters to the magic of music and how the instruments work.

The Sunday morning concerts will continue with the ‘pay what you think’ scheme.

The Sunday afternoon concert will also continue this year. This replaced the Sunday evening concert last year, and proved to be a popular change. Day visitors will be able to enjoy two performances on the same day.

The Orchestra will make its annual visit to Peasholm Park on Friday August 15. Performing live on the band stand, the orchestra will play across the lake where guests can relax on the hillside.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday March 1. Available from the box office on 01723 821888 and via www.scarboroughspa.co.uk