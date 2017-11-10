Save our Christmas! Urgent appeal as funding crisis puts Winterfest in doubt

A call has gone out to the people of Whitby to help back local traders, after a “big funding crisis” has put Whitby Winterfest at risk of not going ahead.

The shortfall has been brought about due to a lack of support from some local funding bodies and has left the event in jeopardy, meaning £3,000 must now be raised to make it happen.



Chairman of We Are Whitby, the organisers behind the event, James Fearnley said: “We are looking to raise £3,000, we feel rather let down by some of our local funding bodies and we have been left with a big crisis.



“We have had to cut back some of the things that we wanted to do, but we still want it to go ahead. A local company, which does not wish to be named, has said they will match pound-for-pound what we raise up to £1,000. Last year we showed that we could put on a truly community event which involved a place where the local social and community groups could come and music, arts and schools groups could find representation. We want to repeat that and we can build on something which is really needed in Whitby.”



The Christmas extravaganza is due to take place in the first weekend in December, and will include a series of events and stalls held in Whitby Pavilion.



The food and drink stalls planned hope to bring an exotic display to town.



It is organised by We Are Whitby, an organisation committed to building a healthier local community for all through supportive relationships between local businesses, social groups, cultural groups and individuals in Whitby.



Follow them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/WeAreWhitby.



You can donate online, visit: www.gofundme.com/help-make-winterfest-2017-happen.