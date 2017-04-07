Sandsend duck race to raise funds for Eskmouth Scout group

A duck race takes place in Sandsend on Sunday (Apr 9) to raise funds for the Eskmouth Scout Group.

From 1pm, there will have a chocolate tombola, cake stall, barbecue and stocks, with loads of family fun and the opportunity to win big cash prizes in the duck race.

The ducks are being released at 2pm in Sandsend Valley.

The group is holding the event to help raise funds towards a district camp in May, also to help Beavers, Cubs and Scouts in the Whitby area enjoy outdoor adventures. Tickets from Janine on 07880 498283.