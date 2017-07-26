Sandsend beach cordoned off after 'ordnance' found

A 100 metre cordon has been setup at the beach at Sandsend after an ordnance was found at 2pm yesterday.

The Local Council have suspended parking in that area until further notice and North Yorkshire Police are also on scene assisting.

Adam Turner, senior coastguard operations officer for UK Coastguard said: "We won't know exactly what we are dealing with until the Explosives Ordnance Disposal team arrive. Until that time, we have taken measures to set up a cordon and clear that area of the beach to keep the public safe. We are appealing to people to stay from this area until it has been declared safe by the disposal team.

"We have no further information at this time but we will hopefully provide an update after the ordnance team have assessed the situation."