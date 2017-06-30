Rose Garden concert raises cash for charity

Fyling Hall is hosting its annual charity music festival in the beautiful Rose Gardens on Sunday.

This is the third year the music department has organised and

Performers at the rose garden concert.

hosted what the popular event which last year raised profits of £1,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance.

This year, the school has chosen local children’s charity, InterActive, to benefit from all profits raised at the event.

Head of Music Sam Wormald said: “We are delighted to have secured acts from Tom Townsend who is renowned for his big, dynamic sound. Tom’s music is funky, emotive and powerful; from punchy, New-Orleans- style grooves and Latin Jazz, to delicate, poignant acoustic songs. “We’re also very excited to welcome Mick Dee & the D-Tones, a Rockabilly 50s inspired local band including one of our talented saxophonists, Anna Sweeney.

“Luke Pearson and his vibrant band, The Woas will be making another appearance this year, after entertaining us through a rain shower last year and getting the audience up on their feet dancing.

“Finishing the afternoon, will be Back in The Habit, a nine-piece band including a four-piece brass section.

“Inspired by soul, funk, blues and disco they’ll be closing the concert with some recognisable fun numbers.”

Concert-goers are encouraged to take along a picnic blanket and basket although coffee, tea and home-made cakes will be available to buy on the afternoon. There is plenty of parking available and toilets on site.

Tickets cost £5 children and £10 for adults and are available to book via office@fylinghall.org or you can call the school office on 01947 880353.

The event is on from 2pm to 5pm.

Pictured above are Helena Johnson and Matt Chisholm.