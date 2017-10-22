Robin Hood’s Bay dance school backs Whitby charity WHISH nets £200

A Whitby charity which aims to support local families living with hidden impairments such as autism and epilepsy, is £200 better off thanks to MESH ballet school in Robin Hood’s Bay.

WHISH – Whitby Hidden Impairments Support and Help – received donations thanks to the students, families and friends of the ballet school, who voted to donate profits raised from their summer performance of Peter and the Wolf to WHISH.

Gemma Brew, Vice Chairman and Treasurer of WHISH, visited classes at the ballet school on World Ballet Day recently, and watched the Grade 1 class perform an adage before receiving the cheque.

She said: “It’s fantastic to know that people are aware of the services we provide and want to support us. The donation will help to further support our work and, most importantly, the families who benefit from it.”

Earlier this year, MESH Ballet ran classes in the new Community Room of the WHISH Hub for members of the group.