Robin Hood's Bay beach named in world's top 25

The beach in Robin Hood’s Bay has been named as among the 25 best in the world.

The coveted list includes California, Italy, Brazil... and the beautiful sands on our east coast.

Passport Magazine has compiled the list, which says of Robin Hood’s Bay: “Walk down the narrow lanes of this fishing village cum tourist destination, as they lead straight from the village to the rocky coastline.

"Jagged cliffs surround the curve of beach, the evocative village towers above it, and the North Sea stretches endlessly into the distance.

"It’s a photographer’s and scenery-gulper’s delight: the centuries-old houses and byways of the village rising behind, the craggy coast filled with Jurassic fossils and roiling grey waters.”

The full article is available on Passport Magazine's website