Rob gets into gear for money-spinning relay

A Whitby driving instructor’s spotty car will be the lead vehicle in a convoy taking place next month to raise money for Children in Need.

Rob Anscombe’s red Ford Fiesta will be driven by his student Evie Mason, 17, leading the group of driving instructors from Scaling Dam to the Hare and Hounds pub in Hawsker on Sunday November 5, as part of the Big Learner Rally.

Five years ago, another instructor, Lou Walsh, came up an idea to transport a Children in Need top box from one location to another, 3,000 miles across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

It was to be driven by learner drivers from 8am to 8pm, swapping the top box from one car to another every few miles over a two-week period in November and finishing on CiN day.

Rob, 34, of Rob’s School of Motoring, has agreed to be the lead car and his distinctive motor bears coloured spots, which can be sponsored, as well as Pudsey Bear stickers.

The convoy will leave the Grapes at Scaling Dam at 9am on the day, taking the moors road into Whitby, down Mayfield Road, over the New Bridge and on to Hawsker. Rob, who has been an instructor for more than 10 years, said he was delighted to be asked to be involved with the relay.

“Since the venture began, the driving school industry has raised more than £250,000 for CiN,” he said, “making it the biggest and most successful group fundraiser in the history of CiN.”

And next month, they do it all again. Visit www.biglearnerrelay.co.uk to find out more and to donate.