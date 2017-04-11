Road closures for Tour de Yorkshire

Road closures have been confirmed for when Scarborough hosts the highly anticipated Tour de Yorkshire.

To enable the event to take place safely, there will be a number of road closures on the day.

North Yorkshire County Council Assistant Director of Highways and Transportation, Barrie Mason, said: “With a world class field of cyclists and live TV coverage, it will be a great chance to showcase the North York Moors and our stunning coastline.

“The vast majority of the race route will be closed under rolling road closures, typically lasting for up to an hour per race. To enable the race to pass safely no parking will be permitted on the race route. To allow the installation and removal of race infrastructure in Scarborough and Whitby to ensure the race is safe for spectators and riders, it will be necessary to close or restrict parking on several roads in and around both town centres.’’

The main road closures will be:

Scarborough

Closed 10am Thursday, 27 April to 9pm Friday, 28 April. Parking suspended from 8am Thursday to 9pm Friday:

-Royal Albert Drive – The Sands Complex to Albert Road (Chain Hill)

Closed 6am to 9pm Friday, 28 April. Parking suspended from 10pm Thursday, 27 April to 9pm Friday, 28 April:

- Royal Albert Drive/Marine Drive – Harbour roundabout to Albert Road (Chain Hill)

- Albert Road (Chain Hill)

- Peasholm Gap (Peasholm roundabout to the Sands Complex)

Rolling road closures from 3.45pm to 5.25pm, Friday, 28 April. Parking suspended from 8am to 6pm

- Peasholm Road

- North Marine Drive

- St Thomas Street

- St Nicholas Street

- Falconers Road

- Vernon Road

Closed from 3pm to 6pm Friday, 28 April. Parking suspended from 8am to 6pm Friday, 28 April:

- Foreshore Road

- Sandside

It is recommended that motorists allow additional time for their journeys if they are travelling in Scarborough between 3pm and 6pm and Whitby between 2pm and 6pm on the Friday.

Additional parking restrictions

The following roads will also be subject to parking restrictions as they are on bus diversion routes:

Valley Bridge – Friday, 10am to 7pm

Aberdeen Walk – Friday, Noon to 7pm.

Whitby

Closed Friday 2pm-6pm. Parking suspended 8am to 6pm:

-New Quay Road,

-Bridge Street

-Church Street

As part of the planning for the race finish, the potential risks that a high tide and adverse weather conditions could pose on the stage finish have been considered.

Plans are being developed to move the finish to an alternative location should weather conditions result in a closure of Marine Drive and Royal Albert Drive.

The alternative finish will be on Queen’s Parade on the cliff top above the finish area. Representatives from Scarborough Borough Council will be in contact with properties on Queen’s Parade and North Marine Road to discuss these plans in more detail.

Mr Mason added: “We hope that this year’s race will be a great weekend for visitors, residents and riders and that the closure information helps people to plan ahead for the event.’’