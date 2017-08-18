RNLI heroes speed to rescue of capsized dinghy at Runswick Bay

Staithes and Runswick RNLI volunteers pulled off one of their fastest ever rescues after a dinghy capsized in Runswick Bay this afternoon.

They helped the two male sailors out of the sea and returned them to the beach at Runswick none the worse for wear.

The Staithes Atlantic 85 lifeboat had arrived on the scene in less than 10 minutes from the first alarm. It took only four minutes to muster a crew at Staithes, launch the boat and then complete a high speed voyage at 35 knots to Runswick Bay in another five minutes.

The alarm was raised by the RNLI’s new Lifeguard team at Runswick where one of those on duty took a paddle board out to the dinghy to ensure the sailors were safe and reassure them that the lifeboat was on its way.

The Staithes lifeboat crew were then joined by the independent Runswick Bay Rescue Boat and the dinghy was brought upright again.

A spokesman for Staithes & Runswick RNLI said: "This was an exemplary operation completed at optimum speed. The value of our new Lifeguard team at Runswick was underlined and on the eve of our annual Lifeboat Weekend it is a timely reminder to all our visitors at both villages of what a professional job we do in keeping people safe at the seaside."