Rick Astley to play forest gig

Rick Astley is to play a gig at Dalby Forest in 2017.

Soulful-voiced pop icon and multi-million selling artist, Rick Astley has had a lot to celebrate.

With his first No 1 album in twenty-nine years, titled ‘50’ the Brit Award winning singer has pulled off one of pop’s most remarkable comebacks. ‘50’ has gone gold and has been well received by fans and critics alike, with singles ‘Keep Singing’ and ‘Angels On My Side’ dominating the airwaves and raking in nearly 1.8m views on VEVO and over 600,000 streams on Spotify.

Astley was just twenty-one years old when he unleashed the iconic ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ - few debut singles have had the same impact. It became the UK’s biggest selling single of the year, going on to hit No 1 in 16 countries.

The song became the centrepiece of debut album ‘Whenever You Need Somebody’, which sold an astonishing 15 million copies worldwide, cracking the US Top 10 in the process.

Holding the distinction of being the first male solo artist to see his first eight singles reach the UK Top Ten, the hits continued with ‘Together Forever’; ‘She Wants To Dance With Me’; ‘Take Me To Your Heart’; ‘Hold Me In Your Arms’ and ‘Cry For Help’.

Following on from a run of sold out indoor spring ’17 tour dates, at the Forest Live gigs fans can look forward to seeing Rick perform a set of songs from his latest album and greatest hits.

He will play at Dalby Forest, near Pickering, on June 23.

Commenting on the concerts, Rick Astley said: “2017 sees me celebrating 30 years in the music business since my first No 1 hit. I can’t wait to perform as a part of Forest Live and I really hope you can make one of the dates to enjoy the experience with me.”

Tickets £36.50 (plus £4.15 booking fee) go on sale at 9am Friday from the Forestry Commission box office03000 680400, or online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music