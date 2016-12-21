Revised bin collections in the east coast area

Residents in the borough are being reminded of the revised bin collections during the Christmas and New Year period, due to public holidays falling on December 26 and 27, and January 2.

During weeks commencing Monday December 26 (Boxing Day), Monday January 2 and Monday January 9, collections will change as follows:

Normal collection day: Mon 26 December, revised: Wednesday 28 December; Tues 27 now Thurs 29; Wed 28 now Fri 30; Thurs 29 now Sat 31; Fri 30 now Tues Jan 3; Mon 2 Jane now Wed 4; Tues 3 now Thurs 5; Wed 4 now Fri 6;

Thurs 5 now Sat 7 Jan; Fri 6 now Mon 9; Mon 9 now Tues 10; Tues 10 now Wed 11; Wed 11 now Thurs 12; Thurs 12 now Fri 13; Fri 13 now Sat 14.

Residents can obtain a personalised bin collection calendar, which includes details on which type of bin is to be collected each week, by visiting scarborough.gov.uk clicking on Bins, waste and recycling and then selecting Bin collection calendar.

Normal collection days will resume week commencing Monday January 16.