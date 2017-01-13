Residents swept off their feet as tidal surge hits Whitby

With more than an hour until high tide, waves have already breaking onto the road.

High tide is due in Whitby at 4.35pm but waves have already broken onto Pier Road.

Witnesses say the waves are strong enough to have moved an ice cream kiosk and sandbags from the slipway and has knocked many people off their feet.

The gale force winds have resulted in large waves and high water levels around the times of high tide.

Businesses and residents are being warned to remain vigilant and stay away from the waves.

Pier Road in Whitby. Picture by Ceri Oakes