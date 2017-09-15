Ready, waves, action! Big stars continue to film in Whitby

Filming has continued this week in Whitby for a new £1.6 million movie.

Mark Addy and Tara Fitzgerald were on the beach on Tuesday, shooting scenes for the Yorkshire set-production.

Filming on whitby beach. Monday 11 September. w173505g Picture: Ceri Oakes

Whitby and the surrounding area forms the set for much of the film called ‘The Runaways’, with the Whalebones and 199 steps among the locations set to feature in a six-week shoot.

Producer, Mark Thomas, said: “We all love Whitby, we have a huge amount of warmth towards Whitby and we hope that will come out in the film that this is a great place to come on holiday and to live.”

‘The Runaways’ is the uplifting and atmospheric story of three young siblings who after their father’s death decide to run away in order to evade social services so they can remain together.

They embark on a hazardous journey in search of their estranged mother, rescuing the donkeys from the family’s donkey ride business along the way.

The film is ultimately a celebration of childhood and the importance of home and family ties.

It is expected to be in cinemas in mid May 2018.

Other stars include Lee Boardman and rising young actress Molly Windsor, who recently starred in the BBC drama Three Girls.