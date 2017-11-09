Rare footage of town set to be screened

Whitby Museum is offering people a rare chance to see a remarkable mix of archive footage of the Whitby area and its people.

The Moving North: Coastal screening on Thursday November 30 will reveal stories of our coastal communities, including:

l the brave rescue effort following the wreck of the hospital ship Rohilla off the coast of Whitby in 1914

l Whitby’s herring fishing industry in the 1970s, focusing on the Fortune family and their kipper business, as told by a local fisherman

l excerpts from a 1980s Yorkshire TV production presented by broadcaster and naturalist, Michael Clegg, looking at the work of two writers Leo Walmsley and Bram Stoker and visiting places in Whitby that inspired their work.

With Whitby’s cobbled street and picturesque harbour a familiar backdrop, you are bound to recognise familiar faces and places in the Yorkshire Film Archive screening, which is being tailored to Whitby. You may even spot family and frinds on film. Screenings are being shown at the museum’s Normanby Room at 2.30pm and 7pm, tickets £5 to include refreshments.

Numbers are limited so tickets must be bought in advance – call 01947 602908 or visit www.whitbymuseum.org.uk for more details.