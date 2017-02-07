'Raithwaite expansion threatens wildlife' - says Woodland Trust

Concerns about a planning application for expansion by The Raithwaite Estate have been raised by the Woodland Trust, who say that the plans will destroy 10 acres of irreplaceable ancient woodland.

The trust claims that wildlife in this area likely includes five species of bats, red listed linnet and amber listed bullfinch.

The Woodland Trust has objected to the proposals that lie on the border of the North York Moors National Park and is calling for an Environmental Impact Assessment to be carried out – a measure that it says Scarborough Borough Council failed to request from the developer.



Oliver Newham, Woodland Trust campaigner, said: “This is the worst application of its type that we have seen in some years. It’s shocking that the council have so far deemed an Environmental impact Assessment unnecessary when the scale of the development will undoubtedly have a huge impact on ancient woodland and wildlife.

"This is yet another example of how planning policy is failing ancient woodland with developers either ignoring or being unaware of government guidance that states the need to avoid this irreplaceable habitat.”



The borough council declined to comment.

