RAF Fylingdales Serco staff celebrate 164 years of service between them

A celebration lunch was held at RAF Fylingdales to say goodbye to two loyal employees, Frank Mulderrig and Malcolm Owen.

Frank, a Technical Operator who initially worked on the original tracker site radar has been an influential member of the operational team that has looked after the radar on a 24/7 basis, which in Frank’s case has been for the last 39 years.

He has seen many changes over the years, decommission of the tracker site in 1992, the construction and operation of the new radar 1992 and the major upgrade in 2005.

Malcolm (Mal) joined Serco 20 years ago after leaving the Royal Air Force and he has been a vital member of the Supply Team who supports the SSPAR at Fylingdales.

“Both Frank and Mal will be sorely missed by colleagues.

Also present were three recipients of Long Service Awards.

Belinda (Bindy) Little arrived at Fylingdales and Serco 40 years ago, initially as a temp, but she never left. Bindy has worked in several departments over the years including Contract Admin, Finance and now in the Technical Support Office.

Bob Clarkson is the resident radar expert and as the Chief Systems Engineer, he is the ‘go to guy’ for any problems with the radar.

Bob clocked up 35 years loyal service and is one of the key engineers responsible for upgrades and changes to the radar.

Richard (Rich) Green has been with Serco 30 years and as fitter and prominent member of the maintenance team, he has been responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the many electrical systems within the radar.

David Flett, Projects Planning & Logistics Manager, said: “Fylingdales is a unique and special place, it is one of the first contracts Serco ever won and Serco has retained this contract through six successive re-bids.

“The staff at Fylingdales are extremely loyal, more like a family than a workforce and that is reflected in the longevity of service we see as we say goodbye to Frank and Mal and celebrate the long service of our colleagues, Bindy, Bob and Rich.”

Serco at RAF Fylingdales is responsible for operation, maintenance and technical support for the Ballistic Missile Early Warning Solid State Phased Array Radar.