Queen Victoria at joint launch of seasonal events

Organisers from the We Are Whitby Winterfest event met up with representatives of the Robin Hood’ Bay Victorian Weekend for a joint photoshoot at the Victoria Hotel in Robin Hood’s Bay last week.

Despite the warm sunshine, members of the Winterfest Planning Group were looking festive in their Christmas jumpers and hats as they took tea with Queen Victoria, John Brown and her Majesty’s Attendant Abdul Karim.

The two groups have been co-operating on promoting the events which fall on consecutive weekends in December, with Winterfest starting on the evening of Friday 1 and finishing on Sunday 3 and the Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend runs from December 8 to 10.

Nick Durham, the Winterfest Co-ordinator, said: “As the two events fall so closely together it was fitting that we co-operated in promoting them in some way.

“Both events are a great boost to the Whitby area during a time of year which can be quieter than most for local businesses and our co-

operation demonstrates the Power of Community at Christmas.

Victorian Weekend Co-ordinator Beverley Rutherford added: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the organisers of the We Are Whitby Winterfest event, this is a great way to showcase what’s on offer in the local area at this quieter time of year.

“Both events are quite unique and attract people from fxar and wide, we will continue to work together and confident this partnership will grow from strength to strength.

“We can look forward to this co-operation continuing in the lead up to the two events and during Winterfest Queen Victoria will be a guest in the opening parade and Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend will be promoted throughout the event.”