Queen’s surprise card for Whitby diamond wedding couple

Whitby couple Alan and Maureen Rutland celebrated 60 years of marriage with a family celebration at the Saxonville Hotel.

They were joined by family and Maureen’s bridesmaid Eunice Parkin, 78, with whom she has been friends since primary school.

The couple married in 1956 at St Hilda’s Church on the West Cliff a year after meeting at a dance at the Spa Pavilion.

Alan and Maureen had their wedding reception at James Cafe on Skinner Street – now the Evangelical Church - and honeymooned in London.

They have two children, Carol and Colin, as well as three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.