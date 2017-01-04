Pub folk session tops £5,000 for rescue boat

The Tuesday night folk session at the Elsinore pub in Whitby reached new heights, when its fundraising for the Runswick Bay Rescue Boat topped a magical £5,000.

The session, run by Angie and Tony Maher, has been running for almost five years and for the past four years they have regularly rattled the can for the Rescue Boat.

The session is very well attended, with musicians from the town and many visitors.

Although mainly folk, music of all kinds is encouraged by Tony and Angie, together with the landlord, Len McKnight.

David Coverdale, the Chairman of the Rescue Boat and many of the crew attended a recent Tuesday night session.

David presented a Certificate of Appreciation to the pub and a Rescue Boat jacket and smock to Tony and Angie, in appreciation of the fine work they have done.

David also gave a short speech of thanks to all the people who attend the session and all those who are so generous in making donations to the valuable service the Rescue Boat provides.

The Rescue Boat was founded in 1982 and the running costs of the entirely voluntary service are in the region of £15,000 per year.

Further details can be found on the website www.runswickrescue.org.uk or on their Facebook page.