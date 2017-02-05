Property up for grabs at £1.4m

A property at Wrelton has been put on the market for £1.4million.

Colliers International is marketing for sale Beech Farm Cottages, a converted 18th Century farmhouse and buildings, on behalf of long-standing owners Rooney and Pat Massara.

Colliers International is inviting offers around £1.4million for the freehold property and business.

The complex, which is on the market for the first time in 18 years, has eight cottages, a large indoor swimming pool, and paddock with an adventure play area, and has long been recognised as a self-catering business of the highest quality, winning national and regional awards.

Mr Massara said: “We looked far and wide for a suitable business to semi-retire to in the late 1990s and when we came across Beech Farm Cottages we knew it was the one for us.

“It’s a lovely property with facilities of the highest quality in a wonderful location.

“We also appreciated the quiet village, the nearby forests & moors of the National Park and the easy access to Pickering, Malton, Castle Howard, Flamingo Land, Dalby Forest, York and Whitby.

“Beech Farm Cottages will suit buyers who want to be their own boss.”