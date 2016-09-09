Property: Mill Hill, Shaw End, near Lealholm, £650,000

Nestling in a rural location about a mile south of Lealholm village on the edge of the moor, this property has wonderful views over the landscape of the North York Moors National Park.

Comprehensively refurbished throughout and extended by the current owners, Mill Hill was a working farm which has been very carefully and sympathetically modernised to become a stylish family home set in just over half an acre of the most beautifully landscaped gardens.

The house has been created with superb attention to detail and offers three double bedrooms and four or five reception rooms all of which are presented to the highest standard with features including bespoke mahogany panelling and very high quality fixtures and fittings, including built-in furniture.

Outside the property includes a substantial traditional style outbuilding, which comprises a double garage and workshop, stores, a scullery and two first floor rooms providing an office, cloakroom and workroom. It would be relatively simple to convert this building into additional residential accommodation (subject to obtaining suitable planning) as an annex or holiday let.

If you are looking for something which really stands out in an idyllic rural location then this really is one to arrange to view as we do not see too many houses which have been improved and upgraded with quite such attention to detail.

Lealholm village is tucked down in the bottom of the valley, around the stone bridge over the River Esk. It offers a railway station, tea rooms and shop, as well as a garden nursery and a primary school. The local pub, The Board Inn, alongside the bridge has an enviable reputation for food and some excellent beers, making it well worth a visit and an ideal local!

Contact Richardson and Smith on 01947 602298 for more details.