Property: Fig Tree Cottage, Ruswarp Lane, Whitby

A superb example of a spacious family home offering undisturbed views to the Abbey and lower Esk Valley.

This desirable four bedroom family home is ideally located close enough to the town centre for amenities and schools but equally in a quiet area away from the hustle and bustle.

The property is built on a fantastic plot with superb views to the Abbey, viaduct and rolling green hills of the lower Esk Valley. Beautiful, well maintained gardens stretch out to the rear, with terraces and patio, providing a haven of tranquillity. The garden has been immaculately kept by the current vendor. The accommodation comprises large lounge with double doors into a delightful sun room overlooking the garden, perfect for warm summer nights creating a wonderful open plan feel, and lends itself to be a fantastic family area. Benefitting from a second sitting room and separate formal dining room giving this floor fantastic scope for entertaining, having guests round and really making the most of the space. There is a generous kitchen with integral appliances and enough room for sitting and enjoying informal eating, having exceptional views over the lower Esk Valley. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms with incredible light flowing through and it is somewhat rare nowadays to find a house that is as generous to the first floor as it is to the ground floor, there is a generous bathroom to this floor and there is plenty of scope to create an en-suite if needed in the large master bedroom. To the front of the property there are equally beautiful open views of rolling countryside and green pastures. There is a double garage and gravelled frontage that creates parking for a number of vehicles and has the benefit of a large porch area for muddy boats and coats.

Without a shadow of a doubt this property demands closer inspection and needs to be seen to be appreciated fully.

