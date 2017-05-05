Production company searching for people with OCD to star in new documentary

A TV production company is casting for a new documentary based on the impact of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Crackit Productions are looking for people who have OCD (or believe they might have OCD) to take part in the show, which will form part of a observational documentary series for a major broadcaster.

Volunteers will be supported throughout the experience and aftercare will be provided for people who take part in the final aired programme.

It‘s a series following the impact of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder on 18-30 year olds.

With it being estimated that over one in 100 people in the U.K are now living with OCD, our series aims to demystify this condition and reflect the reality of how people live with this disorder on a day to day basis.

Anyone wanting to get involved can call, text or WhatsApp 07493656553 or can email ocd@crackitproductions.co.uk