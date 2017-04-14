Poppy-Rose, 6, loses locks to help others

A kind-hearted six-year-old Whitby girl had her long locks chopped off on Wednesday to raise money for youngsters who have lost their own hair.

Poppy-Rose Oliver decided she wanted to help The Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs free of charge to boys and girls, across the UK and Ireland, who have lost their locks due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Poppy-Rose Oliver at Capello after having her hair chopped for charity.

The youngster, who lives on Love Lane, had her long hair cut down to shoulder length by staff at Whitby’s Capello hair salon in on Wednesday.

Mum Claire told the Whitby Gazette that it was Poppy-Rose’s idea to help those less fortunate.

“We were talking about some children that don’t have hair and why, and how difficult it must be for them.

“We left it at that and she said ‘I would like to get my hair cut mummy, and give it to someone else’.

“That’s just the way she is.”

Claire found out about The Little Princess Trust on the internet and was happy to donate to the UK-based charity.

The staff at Capello were all impressed at Poppy-Rose wanting to donate her hair at such a young age. But the modest six-year-old said she’s be happy to do it again in the future – once it has grown a bit.

“At the end of the day, it’ll grow back, the main thing is she’s happy and healthy. Poppy said she’s be happy to grow it again and have it cut off again in future.

“Personally, I think it looks lots better,” said Claire.

“In this time of Disney princesses where they are forced to have this image, it’s nice to know that she has a new haircut that still looks very pretty.”

Poppy-Rose, a pupil at Stakesby School, is in famous company – pop star Jessie J donated to the same charity when she had her tresses famously chopped off a few years ago.

So far, donations on Poppy-Rose’s Go Fund Me page have totalled £50, with more pledged, but you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/3msgb14 if you would like to donate.